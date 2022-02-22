Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.