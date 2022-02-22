APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in APA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of APA by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 732,392 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of APA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,170,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

