Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

