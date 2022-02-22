Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tilray by 254.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,719,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tilray by 7,912,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.