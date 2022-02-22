Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $22.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

