United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 129,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000.

UNL opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

