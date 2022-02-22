Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.