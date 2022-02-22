Barings BDC (BBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

