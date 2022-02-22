B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 961,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,124 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.