B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of RILY stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.
In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 961,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,124 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
