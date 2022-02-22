BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 358,946 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 358,946 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $47,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

