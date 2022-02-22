Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,548 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS opened at $346.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.23 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

