Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,421 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $559,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 206.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

