Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $462.60 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $462,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE STZ opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.