Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,153,680 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.