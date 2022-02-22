335 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.36 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

