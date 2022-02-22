1,097 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.