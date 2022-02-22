BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,057 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $67,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

