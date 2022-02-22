Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.66 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Metronome has a market cap of $29.66 million and $64,883.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00005727 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.31 or 0.06864194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.95 or 0.99895832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,853,847 coins and its circulating supply is 13,709,273 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

