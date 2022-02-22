Snowball Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $20,172.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.31 or 0.06864194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.95 or 0.99895832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,501,196 coins and its circulating supply is 5,681,536 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.