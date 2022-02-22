FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $12,152,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $104.47 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

