The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

