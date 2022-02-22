Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

