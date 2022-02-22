ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:PRA opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

