ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.
NYSE:PRA opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
