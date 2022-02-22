Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.