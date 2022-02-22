Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 2.46. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $88.88.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,362,390. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

