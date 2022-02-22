Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1,796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.