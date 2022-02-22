Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €70.00 ($79.55) price target by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €58.84 ($66.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

