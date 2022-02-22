Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.