EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,544 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.
IVE stock opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
