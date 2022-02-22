Atria Investments LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

AMGN stock opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.