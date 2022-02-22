EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 83.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

