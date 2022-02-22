EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1,176.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,913 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

