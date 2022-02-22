Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

