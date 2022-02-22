Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,867 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

