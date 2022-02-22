Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

