Atria Investments LLC Purchases 11,686 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $196.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

