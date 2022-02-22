Advisor Resource Council Has $426,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

