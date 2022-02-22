Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Qorvo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.