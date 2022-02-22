Advisor Resource Council Acquires 6,518 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6,861.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

