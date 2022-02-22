BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,760,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

