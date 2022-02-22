Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$13.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.