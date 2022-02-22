Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $270.00 at Truist Financial

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.78. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

