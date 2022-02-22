Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 405,125 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $362,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $60,871,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Corning by 882.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,274,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,035 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

