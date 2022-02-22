Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 361,342 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,618,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $519,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

