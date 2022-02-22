Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 441 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

