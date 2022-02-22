Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $556.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

