Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

