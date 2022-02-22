Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $628,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 277,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $421.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.46. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

