National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $136.79. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.