FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $902,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,764,000.

FPE opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

